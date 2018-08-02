080218_gal_lns_roberts

Roberts Fine Jewelers of Northfield held an event that raised $4,000 for Seashore Gardens Living Center. Pictured, from left, are Robert Rovinsky of Roberts Fine Jewelers; Adrienne Beinfest, chairman of the board of Seashore Gardents; Mindy Rovinsky of Roberts Fine Jewelers; Elyse Wolf of Roberts Fine Jewelers; and Martin H. Klein, CEO of Seashore Gardens.

 AlexAnton antonimages.com / provided

Roberts Fine Jewelers in Northfield held a fundraiser July 5 to benefit the programs at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township.

The event, A Night Out with Charles Krypell, was an exclusive showing of the jewelry designer’s work, and raised $4,000. The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.

The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a family of services that include assisted living, patient-centered short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, see SeashoreGardens.org.

