Roberts Fine Jewelers in Northfield held a fundraiser July 5 to benefit the programs at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township.
The event, A Night Out with Charles Krypell, was an exclusive showing of the jewelry designer’s work, and raised $4,000. The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.
The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a family of services that include assisted living, patient-centered short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, see SeashoreGardens.org.