The time has come, long overdue, for Galloway Township to act on single-use plastic bag reduction. There has been a resolution on the books for about three years to support education, urging residents and businesses to phase them out. The data coming from physical litter cleanups and water body studies is overwhelming. Such plastic, loose in the environment, is having a disastrous effect on marine life, birds and then by gradually getting into our own food. For now the focus is on the thin-film, single use shopping bag.
Reusable bags, water bottles and other containers for take-out, transport, storage, recreation etc. are everywhere now, often free to the public at community events. Over the years, Go Green Galloway has handed out thousands of reusable bags in front of stores, at Greenfest, National Night Out, Green Markets etc. Once you remember to bring them with you when you shop, it becomes second nature.
About 100 billion plastic bags are used every year in the U.S. and about 500 billion around the world. More single-use plastic containers have been used between 2000 and 2010 than in the entire last century. Recycling of the single use plastic bags is very impractical when the life cycle of producing and transporting them is factored. The bags are a monstrous waste of time and money when they are put into recycling containers, fouling up sorting machinery and causing 40 percent of the shutdowns, while increasing labor costs and potential injury hazards. The bags are made from fossil fuels, get used for an average of 20 minutes, then basically never leave our environment. These bags don’t biodegrade, only photodegrade into tiny pieces, often ingested by the food chain that leads inevitably back to humans.
Among many other organizations, the Surfrider Foundation has been at the forefront of this effort; tremendously helping local towns like Longport and Ventnor to pass ordinances that put a fee on single-use plastic and paper bags. There are exemptions for uses such as meats, fish and dry cleaning as well as fee exemptions for people on certain assistance programs. County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders are putting the final touches on a single-use plastics ban in the 7,000 acres of county parks. Levinson is also recommending that all Atlantic County towns get going on such reduction efforts.
Statewide, there is a groundswell of action as well. Gov. Phil Murphy has a legislative bill on his desk. This bill, if signed as it stands now, will impose a five-cent fee on bags, with one cent of the fee staying with the merchant and four cents to go toward the lead-abatement environmental program. Since the idea is to phase out single use bags and then dry up the fee, objections to this fee can be quelled by switching to reusables.
Until such time that pen hits paper on this bill in Trenton, it is strongly advised that local communities pass their own ordinances, increasing pressure on Trenton and showing solidarity with the growing number of exemplary towns and people who have put forth the effort so far.
So, go for it, Galloway; we have been an environmental leader in many other ways, let’s get this done and move on!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.