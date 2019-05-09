You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Royal Suites Healthcare - 'A Tribute to life and Music'

Serenity Hospice collaborated with Royal Suites Healthcare of Galloway Township on April 25 to host "Tribute to the 50s."

The entertainers for this event were Ken Nowaczyk, a Royal Suites and Serenity Hospice Resident, and his music therapist Laura Cardona.

Nowaczyk was previously a professional musician who often entertained at many facilities including nursing homes. He found his purpose through music and sharing it with others.

Once Nowaczyk experienced health concerns, he thought his purpose was lost. Cardona suggested they could set his music therapy goal to provide a concert for his fellow resident friends.

Since then, Nowaczyk practices his piano almost every day in the comforts of his room. He has weekly music therapy sessions to rehearse music, express himself and to create something that brings joy to others.

The 50s tribute was truly a tribute to Nowaczyk's life and his music. Activity director Alicia Scaglione planned the themed event held in the dining room, and it featured 50s decor and delicious root beer floats for all guests.

Residents, staff, Nowaczyk's wife, Gerry, family members and the Serenity Hospice team were present to support our star. It was truly a beautiful experience filled with fun, singing along, laughter, support and unity. We hope Ken's music will continue with him until his grand finale. He is currently busy planning his next big Royal Suites event which will be a patriotic tribute in honor of Flag Day in June.

