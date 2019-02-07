1840s Leeds Point Hotel — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Jonathan Sooy, of Leeds Point, built the Leeds Point Hotel in the 1840s, yet he always called himself a farmer, not an innkeeper. The 1860 Federal Census records the hotel residents on July 31: Sooy and his wife Abigail; Mary H. Higbee and her children Virginia, 9, and Alfred, 6, (her seaman husband Joab may have been at sea); James M. Turner, Leah J. Turner and 1-month-old Jonathan Turner: Jonathan Sooy's 19-year-old daughter Ann and her new husband, John Anderson (John and Ann would later take over the hotel operation); merchant A.T.Woodman; and German immigrants Christopher Wirts, 31, and John Sailor, 38 (these probably weren't their correct last names but rather a rough phonetic spelling).
