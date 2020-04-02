Samuel Bowen Smith was born and lived most of his life in his ancestral home — Smithville. He does appear to be a descendant of James Smith, who is believed to be one of the creators of the original stage stop that later was known as the Smithville Inn. At age 11, after the deaths of first his father then his mother, Samuel lived with his grandmother, Sarah Bowen. He grew up to be a bayman. Samuel was born in 1873, so this postcard photo looks to have been taken around 1905.