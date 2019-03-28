Scholarships available

Applications are being accepted for two scholarships donated by the Sons of Italy, Purple Aster Chapter of Galloway and Absecon, to high school seniors at Absegami and Holy Spirit high schools.
Students who have a parent or grandparent of Italian descent and who will be enrolled in college in September 2019 are eligible to apply. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Details and applications are available in the guidance office of each of the above schools. All applications and accompanying documentation must be in one package and postmarked by May 1. Winners will be notified by June 1 and awards will be made at the Sons of Italy dinner at Touch of Italy restaurant on June 12.
Complimentary dinners will be given to each winner and two guests.