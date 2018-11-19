Oakcrest at Absegami football (copy)
The Absegami High School football team defeated Oakcrest 21-7 when it hosted the teams' annual rivalry game last year, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District wants to remind everyone that "Turkey Day" games are on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving.

This week's match up between Oakcrest and Absegami will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Oakcrest. Admission is free.

