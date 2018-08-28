GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Local students will return from their summer breaks to classrooms that have been pushed a little bit farther into the 21st century technologically.
The district has purchased 480 Google Chromebook laptops. Every team teacher at the Galloway Township Middle School will now have their own dedicated Chromebook cart.
“As students move between classes, whether it’s science, math or social studies, when they walk in the room they will have access to a Chromebook,” said Betty Napoli, the district’s director of curriculum. “They can be used to enhance their instruction, work on assessments and work on online and interactive projects.”
In the coming school year, all four of Galloway’s elementary schools and the middle school will have access to 3-D printers as well as virtual reality kits.
The Board of Education approved a resolution that allowed the middle school to be part of a pilot program run by Google called Google Expeditions. The program will provide 25 additional VR devices to the middle school without costing the district any money.
“Kids can truly go on a field trip and feel like they’re in the Sahara or that they’re in Ancient Egypt,” said Napoli. “The teacher focuses the expedition and takes them on this little journey to all these locations they would never be able to travel to under normal circumstances.”
Additionally, perimeter wireless capacity was installed across the district at each school, which means students can take part in outdoor mobile learning experiences and that in the event of an emergency the internal systems of the school can be accessed from outside the building.
In an additional push for more security, video surveillance systems were upgraded in each school with an increased number of cameras inside and outside, all with upgraded capabilities over the systems they replaced, Napoli said.