Seashore Gardens hosts 'Soulful Sounds of Sinatra'

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of appreciative seniors was treated to a program of some of their favorite songs as once performed by one of America’s favorite vocalists, Frank Sinatra, at a concert, Tuesday, May 14, at Seashore Gardens Living Center.
The program, titled "The Soulful Sounds of Frank Sinatra," was the first in a series of Music and Memories events scheduled for 2019, and sponsored by Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation. Headlining the concert was New York vocalist Steve Maglio, singing many of Sinatra’s legendary hits, performed over his 60-year career.
At the conclusion of the concert, attendees took part in a "meet and greet" dessert party with Steve Maglio sharing discussions on his music and career and snippets of information on the fabled Sinatra.
The "Music And Memories" series is designed to bring the Arts to seniors in the Greater Atlantic City community. Additional underwriting was provided by the Hordes Family, AtlantiCare and the Kligerman Foundation. For additional information, please contact the Schultz-Hill Foundation at 609-347-1616 or visit schultz-hill.org.