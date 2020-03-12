GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents, visitors and staff gathered Thursday, Feb. 27, to witness four resident couples renew their wedding vows on the boardwalk at Seashore Gardens Living Center.
The ceremony was officiated by Katrina Schnepp, one of Seashore Gardens’ staff of social workers.
The four celebrant couples, Shirley and Howard Bernstein, Shelley and Jerry Bernstein, Isabel and Juan Hernandez, and Doris and Bernie Leibowitz, were presented with corsages and boutonnieres as they arrived and took their places at the front of the room.
After a greeting presented by Alysia Price, Seashore Garden’s executive director, the event was turned over to Schnepp, who directed the celebrants to hold hands and to respond positively to a series of questions. “Will you continue to have each other as your partner and continue to live in this marriage?” “Do you reaffirm your love for one another?” “Will you continue to honor and support one another through all the challenges life has to bring?”
Schnepp then went on to address the honorees. “You have shared the joys, the blessings, and yes, the challenges of married life for many years. And, today you wish to reconfirm your commitment. May this ceremony remind you that despite the stresses inevitable in everyday life, your love, respect, trust and understanding of each other will continue to increase your contentment and heighten your joy in living.”
The four couples and their attending families were then escorted to an adjacent reception where they enjoyed wedding cake and refreshments. The Seashore Garden residents in attendance also enjoyed celebratory cupcakes.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The living center features a family of services that include assisted living, patient-centered short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services, all under one roof. For more information, see seashoregardens.org.
(L to R) Doris and Bernie Liebowitz share a special moment during the vow renewal ceremony at SGLC.
(L to R) Jerry and Shelley Bernstein cut the cake following their vow renewal ceremony at SGLC.
Shirley and Howard Bernstein are all smiles after their vow renewal ceremony at SGLC.
