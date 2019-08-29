GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — All adults are invited each month to the township branch of the Atlantic County Library System for the free crafting program, Second-Thursday DIY. In August participants created beach bookends. The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. Register to join the 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, program, when the group will make tin can planters. The activity is open to ages 18 and older. Space is limited.

