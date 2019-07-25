Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosted its monthly Second-Thursday DIY crafting for adults on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
July featured a "cosmic" project, in keeping with the summer's "A Universe of Stories" theme. The group made "out-of-this-world" bath fizzies. The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers unique craft fun every month. Come join the branch to craft for an evening at the Second Thursday DIY for Adults in August on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. The program is free and registration is required.