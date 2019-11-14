GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Assisted living residents from Seashore Gardens Living Center celebrated the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a visit to the sukkah. It is traditional to dwell in the sukkah, a temporary structure that is open to the stars.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services, all under one roof.
For more information, visit SeashoreGardens.org.
