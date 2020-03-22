GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Goose Head Insurance has announced the addition of Hal Silberman to their organization.
Silberman has an extensive background in the insurance industry as an underwriter and manager at Allstate Insurance with a focus on personal lines including auto and homeowners insurance.
As an experienced professional, Silberman has managed a $4 million book of business in the property/casualty category. He has been a adviser to many people in this area regarding personal insurance for many years and enjoys building lifetime relationships with his clients.
