Six seeking seats on EHC Council

EGG HARBOR CITY – Six candidates, three republicans and three democrats, have submitted petitions to appear on the June 4 primary ballot for three seats on the Egg Harbor City Council.
The democrats include incumbents Stefanie Kuehner and Albert “Pat” Moran and newcomer Karl Timbers. Republicans include Mattia Brown, Steven Dash and Scott Trythall.
“It has been my honor to have served the residents of EHC for 2 terms since January 2014,” Kuehner said. “There are many projects that I have been working on that will have long-term positive benefits to the community including the Super Wawa, Acme site rehabilitation, continued growth with a new developer at Cedar Creek Estates (D.R. Horton, who is the largest developer in the US). Additionally, city council and I have been supporting the new ownership at Renault Winery and Resort. My main goal is to stabilize the tax base and keep city services available to the residents. I believe that by staying involved in city council these and other projects can be accomplished.”
Moran has served on city council for 12 years. “I moved here from New York when I was a kid,“ he said. “I lived most of my life here, graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1958 and have been involved in politics for over 15 years. In running for re-election, I feel obligated to the city to do my best to make Egg Harbor City a fantastic place to live,”
Moran served for four years in the USAF security forces and is also retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years. He is presently employed part-time at Lynkris Hometown Hardware.
“I love Egg Harbor City,” Timbers said. “I grew up in the very neighborhood where the settlers of Egg Harbor City came from. When I came to the city five years ago, I saw everything I appreciated growing up: tree-lined streets, the church down the street and great schools. This town is an unassuming, unmined diamond. While Egg Harbor City is not perfect (and no town is) it has so much potential. As a municipal attorney I am confident that I would bring a distinct and unique perspective to the Egg Harbor City Council. My practice is focused on planning, development, redevelopment and municipal taxes. I would bring fresh, new ideas to the table. “cause you can’t keep doing the same things over and over and expect a different result”. I want to see Egg Harbor City reach its highest potential. And, I want to help it get there. That’s why I am running for Egg Harbor City Council.”
Dash serves as the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Atlantic County. “I became more involved in local politics to help make a change when it comes to council listening to residents,” he said. “My vision for the city is to have a fair and balanced representation of our diverse population. I will be working towards encouraging the rebuilding of the business district so the tax burden is not so heavy on residents and bringing fiscal responsibility to the council when reviewing bids and spending. Egg Harbor City is a great town that has a rich history, wonderful architecture, and a diverse community and I am proud to call it my home.”
Brown is the owner of the Waffle Hut on the White Horse Pike. “I feel that by running for city council I can help make this great city feel alive again,” she said. We need to take this town in a different direction. When I moved here in 2009, I saw myself living here forever and I still do. My son and I enjoyed riding bikes while looking at the bustling businesses in town. It is no longer like that. My main focus will always be our future, which is our children.”
“We need to come together as city representatives and a community and work on the future of our town, our children. Currently there is no place for our children to go and just hang out and be kids. I don’t think that is right, I feel unless we pay more attention to and try and save our future this town will go down the drain. We must invest in our future, period. This means better playgrounds, a multi-purpose recreational center, mentor programs and more. Lastly, I wondered why the businesses in town were slowly closing and as a business owner I now know why. We need to find ways to make having a business in our town appealing to small businesses owners.”
Trythall serves as a Battalion Chief in the Pleasantville Fire Department.
“I've decided that I wanted to get involved in my town by running for council,” he said. “I believe that with myself and my running mates, with our fresh eyes and new ideas, we can make a difference. The goal is to make Egg Harbor City more attractive to families and businesses, to involve our community utilizing the great potential our city has to offer and to alleviate the burden on our residents.”