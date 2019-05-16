Smithville Elementary Garden Project

The Smithville Elementary School recently started a garden project in which students and staff, led by the student council, collected empty water bottles as part of a schoolwide art project in the style of glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Students and staff painted their water bottles any design they wanted using analogous colors. They then cut the dry, painted water bottles to look like flowers and began attaching the water bottle flower sculptures to the Smithville Garden fence.
The garden project is not just an art project, but part of the school culture, a continuation of Earth Day celebrations and a kick-off event for the Smithville Green Team project.
All students in kindergarten through 6th grade participated.