Somers Point and Galloway events at ACLS

KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers a chess club for all ages on Saturdays, June 1 and 15 at 2 pm. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club will teach those players new to the game.There will also be a club tournament on Saturday, June 29 from 10 am - 4 pm, including all levels, 3-1-0 scoring, Swiss style, and three rounds of chess-playing fun.
Program participants will not only be able to interact with one another as they learn, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players.
If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you!
MOVIE WITH THE LIGHTS ON
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites adults with special needs and their caregivers to a movie on Monday, June 3 from 12 noon-2 pm. Registration is requested.
The lights will be kept on while the film is shown in the branch’s meeting room. Bagged lunch- es may be brought in to enjoy.
BOOK CLUBS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts four different book clubs for a variety of ages.
LIGHT SPEED READS is held for adults on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 pm.There's a universe of stories out there — join us for some fantastic short books that won't take you a light-year to read!
A NOVEL IDEA BOOK CLUB is open to adults Thursday morning, June 13 from 10:30- 12 noon. Members read the books, the library provides the cookies. Please advise of any food allergies.
The EVERY THIRD TUESDAY BOOK CLUB for adults meets on Tuesday, June 18 from 1:30-3 pm. Attendees chat and laugh about the books they love, books they hate, and books they can't live without.
The WEDNESDAY NIGHT I LOVE TO READ BOOKS CLUB is open to adults on
Wednesday evening, June 19 at 7 pm. Like Tuesday's club, there's no required reading. Can't attend the Tuesday afternoon book club? The Wednesday evening book club is just what you are looking for. Come and discuss what you're reading.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township to help kids with reading on Tuesdays, June 11 and 25 at 6:30 pm. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin or Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
CHAIR YOGA
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer chair yoga on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:15 am. Registration is requested.This free adult class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga.
TEEN SUMMER VOLUNTEER CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites ages 14-18 to the Teen Summer Volunteer Club on Wednesday evening, June 12 from 6-7:30 pm. Registration is requested. Are you interested in volunteering at the library? Come out to make fun crafts while earning volunteer hours this summer.
SECOND-THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly Second-Thursday DIY crafting for adults on Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm.The evening program is free and registra- tion is required. Come for unique craft fun every month. June’s project will feature a patriotic theme.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
SIGN UP FOR SUMMER READING
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold Summer Reading Program sign-ups beginning Monday, June 17, during regular branch hours.The program is suggested for ages 6-16, and runs all summer through Friday, August 16. Sign up for our Summer Reading, pick up a reading log and check out the special events at the library.
OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD KIDS DIY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites ages 8-14 to a children’s crafting program on Wednesday, June 19 at 2 pm.The event is entitled “Out-of-this-World Kids DIY,” in keeping with the 2019 space-themed Summer Reading Program. Registration is required. Join us for arts, crafts and cool stuff.
GENTLE YOGA
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer Gentle Yoga for adults on Thursday, June 20 at 11 am. Registration is requested.This slow-moving Hatha yoga class syn- chronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection. Great for begin- ners or anyone wanting to restore their internal balance.
A UNIVERSE OF STORIES
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts its Summer Reading Challenge beginning Monday, June 24 through Friday, August 16 for ages 6-14.The challenge starts this summer! Win weekly prizes by getting your reading logs signed.
BLAST OFF INTO SUMMER
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township launches the official start of our Summer Reading Program 2019 on Monday, June 24 with an all-day event for all ages. Come visit during regular branch hours for fun activities to celebrate the kick-off and don’t forget to grab your reading logs.
LITTLE ASTRONAUTS TODDLER TIME
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold “Little Astronauts Toddler Time” for ages 1 1/2-3 years old on Monday, June 24 at 10 am. Registration is requested. Bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs!
SLIME TIME
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites kids ages 7-14 to stop in for “Slime Time” on Tuesdays, June 25, July 9, July 23 and August 6 at 12 noon. Come make a differ- ent kind of slime every two weeks this summer.
SUMMER FUN STORY HOUR
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will have a summer fun story hour on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 am for ages 3-7. Registration is required. Hear fun stories and stay to create something exciting.
TEEN DIY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering a DIY program for teens
on Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. for ages 12-16. Registration is requested.Teens: come do some out-of-this-world fun DIY, creating things like duct-tape wallets and purses, your own constella- tion chart, foosball table, and a wax paper lantern.
SPACE JAM
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts a summer party called a space jam for ages 6-16 on Friday, June 28 at 12 noon. Registration is requested. Come into the library and celebrate the first week of summer! The branch will have music, games, food, and, best of all, a good time. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
FAMILY FUN MOVIE FRIDAY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will show a family film on Friday, June 28 at 2 pm for ages 6-16. Light refreshments provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.