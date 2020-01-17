Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
South Egg Harbor is a section of Galloway Township that doesn't get a lot of attention, historically speaking. That's unfortunate, as this farming community goes back at least as far as the formation of Egg Harbor City. The South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company started in 1948 with a used fire truck from the Bayview Fire Company that the SEH volunteers refurbished themselves. Also in 1948 the company obtained a lot on Route 50 on which to build a firehouse. With the help of the Ladies Auxiliary and the community, this organization took off running. This photo from the mid-1970s shows, left to right, a new 1973 Ford Bruco pumper/tanker in the "new" lime yellow color; a Hahn fire engine built on a Ford chassis that was purchased new in 1950; a 1964 Dodge Power Wagon that was also purchased new and modified by the members into a rural forest fire engine; and yet another pumper/tanker, a Great Eastern, bought new in 1953.
We would really like to see more photos of South Egg Harbor. We scan any photos that are brought in and give the originals back immediately. The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday 11 to 2, and every third Wednesday 6 to 8.
