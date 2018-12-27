Spragg school announces 'Bucket Fillers' for the month of November

The Charles L. Spragg School of Egg Harbor City uses a new positive character program for students called Bucket Filling, which is a visual representation and language used to describe a person who demonstrates positive character traits for each month.
Teachers reinforce the program using phrases such as “Are you being a bucket filler (thumbs up) or a bucket dipper (thumbs down)?” As the students learn the language, teachers can progress to just signaling thumbs up or thumbs down or for older students saying, “Are you filling or dipping?”
In the classrooms, the new character program can be reinforced with bucket filling-themed books and classroom posters or bucket displays that the teachers create. The bucket filling can also be done as a whole class and not just the individual student. Each morning the whole school reinforces the bucket filling by reciting the bucket filler pledge and morning announcements.
Each month highlights a character trait. A poster around the school and in the classrooms features a superhero who exemplifies the trait, such as kindness, self-discipline, generosity, respect, responsibility, good judgment, empathy and courage. Each month, classroom teacher select a student who is a bucket filler and shows the character trait of the month. Students are then recognized at the end of the month with a certificate and a gift bag bucket filled with goodies.
The Bucket Fillers for the Month for November at the Charles L. Spragg School, selected by their classroom teachers and being recognized for exemplifying the trait of kindness:
Hayden Zipfel
Raegan Grawl
E’Siyah Collier
Dakkota Jeffries
Eric Chen
Nadia Ashley
Jessie Luna Diaz
Derrick Holman
Carter Geisenhoffer
Sayheed Ross
Lennon Thurlow
Timothy Sours
Rhyana Daniels
Alexis Watson
Aline Tapia-Hernandez
Jada Deale
Amir Jackson
Delylah Guzman
Missing from the photo, but recognized were Jayden Seguinot and Zahaad Abdullah-English.