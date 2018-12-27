Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Spragg school announces 'Bucket Fillers' for the month of November

122718_gal_ehc_bucket
Buy Now

The Bucket Fillers for the Month for November at the Charles L. Spragg School are Hayden Zipfel, Raegan Grawl, E’Siyah Collier, Dakkota Jeffries, Eric Chen, Nadia Ashley, Jessie Luna Diaz, Derrick Holman, Carter Geisenhoffer, Sayheed Ross, Lennon Thurlow, Timothy Sours, Rhyana Daniels, Alexis Watson, Aline Tapia-Hernandez, Jada Deale, Amir Jackson and Delylah Guzman. Missing from the photo, but also recognized was Jayden Seguinot and Zahaad Abdullah-English.

 Toni Michel / submitted

The Charles L. Spragg School of Egg Harbor City uses a new positive character program for students called Bucket Filling, which is a visual representation and language used to describe a person who demonstrates positive character traits for each month.

Teachers reinforce the program using phrases such as “Are you being a bucket filler (thumbs up) or a bucket dipper (thumbs down)?” As the students learn the language, teachers can progress to just signaling thumbs up or thumbs down or for older students saying, “Are you filling or dipping?”

In the classrooms, the new character program can be reinforced with bucket filling-themed books and classroom posters or bucket displays that the teachers create. The bucket filling can also be done as a whole class and not just the individual student. Each morning the whole school reinforces the bucket filling by reciting the bucket filler pledge and morning announcements.

Each month highlights a character trait. A poster around the school and in the classrooms features a superhero who exemplifies the trait, such as kindness, self-discipline, generosity, respect, responsibility, good judgment, empathy and courage. Each month, classroom teacher select a student who is a bucket filler and shows the character trait of the month. Students are then recognized at the end of the month with a certificate and a gift bag bucket filled with goodies.

The Bucket Fillers for the Month for November at the Charles L. Spragg School, selected by their classroom teachers and being recognized for exemplifying the trait of kindness:

Hayden Zipfel

Raegan Grawl

E’Siyah Collier

Dakkota Jeffries

Eric Chen

Nadia Ashley

Jessie Luna Diaz

Derrick Holman

Carter Geisenhoffer

Sayheed Ross

Lennon Thurlow

Timothy Sours

Rhyana Daniels

Alexis Watson

Aline Tapia-Hernandez

Jada Deale

Amir Jackson

Delylah Guzman

Missing from the photo, but recognized were Jayden Seguinot and Zahaad Abdullah-English.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.