Spragg school announces December Bucket Fillers

Charles L. Spragg Elementary School in Egg Harbor City announced its December Bucket Fillers, exemplifying the trait of generosity. They are Luci Morales, Jamil Moore, Samiah Cratch-Atkins, Adrian Cruz, Nico Rifice, Gianna Contreras-Johnson, Gavin Colon, Carter Geisenhoffer, Schylar Paccillo, Derrick Holman, Kianarose Perez, Rhayana Daniels, Catina Lark, Seryna Davis-Hassall, Logan Friedel, Robert Campbell. Missing from the photo but also recognized are Carmine Attianese, Amena Rondon and Semaj Crosley.