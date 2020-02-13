Exemplifying the trait of self-discipline are Ariona Vazquez, Sky’I Oatman, Daniel Morciglio, Liliana Poley, Linley Manger, Navit Tapia-Hernandez, Baylee Grawl, Marajah Bumpers, Mustafa Branch, Paul’Se Winters, Grace Price, Bianca Alicea, Elijah Jenkins, Yusiah Davis and Jadiel Martinez-Figueroa. Missing from the photo, but also recognized were KamRonn Bowser, Noah Nava, Jasmine Castillo, Hanssel Madrid-Moreno and Francesca Piccone. Students are photographed with Student Resource Officer Edward Riegel Jr. and Sgt. Marcella Aylwin.
Spragg school announces January bucket-fillers
- Submitted by Charles L. Spragg School
