Spragg School names 'bucket fillers' for October

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Charles L. Spragg School operates a program for students called bucket filling.
Each month a character trait is highlighted and classroom teachers select a student who is a bucket filler and shows the character trait of the month. Students are recognized with a certificate and a gift bag bucket filled with goodies.
The bucket fillers for the month of October, being recognized for exemplifying the trait of respect, are as follows:
Antonio Rodriguez
Daniel Morciglio
Kiyanah Pugh
Liliana Poley
Alexander Ortiz
Jerry Nicholas Jr.
Heaven Winters
Owen Perez
Aiden Timsley-Ferrer Sotelo
Kimberly Perla-Contreras
Ariana Ford
Elijah Jenkins
Josh’Shay Spellman
K’Saan Summers
Tanaya Pressley
DiGiacomo
Gabriel Martin
Janayah Starks
Zehkiy DeJesus