EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and city engineer Ryan McGowan spoke about a recent meeting with New Jersey Department of Transportation officials during the Thursday, Feb. 27, City Council meeting.
The DOT is planning to repave Route 30 through the city and add various other improvements.
“The state is funding the project to improve the White Horse Pike from Bremen Avenue to Hamburg Avenue,” Jiampetti said. “It will also include numerous other improvements.”
The improvements will include additional sidewalks and replacement of damaged ones, upgraded handicapped crossings and improved lighting. Longtime drainage issues will be addressed with the inclusion of four inlets at each intersection. An upgrade of the school crossing at Philadelphia Avenue is also being added and will include extra crossing time for pedestrians.
Jiampetti added that left turns from Philadelphia Avenue into the proposed Wawa, scheduled to be built at the White Horse Pike intersection, was discussed. The state officials recommended that those wishing to enter the Wawa site should do so by turning left onto Atlantic Avenue to access the property. Another proposal to allow direct access to the site from Philadelphia Avenue would require elimination of parking on the western side of that street to allow for a turning lane into the store.
The mayor told the council that a decision needs to be made about creating crosswalks at Cincinnatti, Chicago and Buffalo avenues. A discussion ensued about the potential benefits and liabilities of adding the crosswalks. “We can make a recommendation tonight or at a later meeting,” Jiampetti said.
“We should first get advice from the DOT,” Council President Angelo Lello said.
Resident Mary Campbell expressed her gratitude for the project. “I am glad to see as many safety measures done as possible,” she said. “Drivers don’t want to stop to allow me to cross, and I am often cursed at when I try to do so. This is a great step for pedestrian safety.”
The project is part of a DOT highway program that is expected to start in the spring and extend from Galloway Township through Mullica Township. The project in Egg Harbor City is expected to start in October and take about eleven months to complete.
