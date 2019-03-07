State Water Quality Act to increase costs for EHC residents

EGG HARBOR CITY — Last year, the New Jersey Legislature passed the Water Quality Accountability Act, designed to make municipalities set aside funds for infrastructure improvements. At the Thursday, Feb. 28, Egg Harbor City Council meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn outlined the effect of the act on local ratepayers and offered options on how to fund the $377,000 that the city must collect each year to meet the requirements of the act.
Kahn’s options included three fee levels for ratepayers with different size water meters. Council opted to choose the one with the smallest impact of single-family homeowners. Under the proposal, those with ¾- and one-inch meters will pay $160 annually. Ratepayers with larger meters include multi-family complexes and schools. Those with 1½ and 2-inch meters will be billed $2,480 for the year while those with a three-inch meter will pay $4,320.
Council members wanted to make it clear to the residents that the new fee is mandated by the state.
“I would like to see something included with the tax bills that explains that this is a result of the state law and does not include a rate increase imposed by the city,” Council President Robert Ross said.
Ross said he supported the option they chose because it had the smallest increase to single-family homeowners.
“Multi-family developments can pass those costs on to their renters while those who own their homes don’t have that option,” he said.
The new fee will take effect at the start of the third quarter billing cycle and will not be retroactive.
A presentation later that evening by City Engineer Ryan McGowan could render the new fee obsolete. He outlined various emergent conditions that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Infrastructure Protection Act provides, any one of which would allow the city to solicit bids for an outside company to purchase or lease the city’s water and sewer utility.
According to McGowan, the city meets the requirements under two of the rules. They include a lack of historical investment and maintenance of the system and a lack of financial ability for the utility system to meet current and future needs.
“Most of the system was built pre-1910 and in the 1930s,” McGowan said. “You would have to replace 42 percent of the water system and 45 percent of the sewer system. That would amount to a $40 million outlay or $2 million a year for 20 years. It would double your current utility budget.”
He then presented numerous options to fund the $40 million cost, all of which include huge rate increases and/or a massive debt commitment.
He recommended that the council pass a resolution for a declaration of emergent conditions, which would allow council to solicit proposals from private utility companies. The council members agreed and voted with seven in favor and Councilwoman Carol Kienzle abstaining.
The New Jersey DEP is expected to report back on their findings within 30 days.
Also at the meeting, police Lt. Dylan Hutton reported the Uniform Crime Report published by the FBI stated that violent crime in the city was down 35.7 percent in 2018 from the previous year while nonviolent crime dipped 14.5 percent. The number of incidents dropped from 145 in 2017 to 121 last year, an overall 16.6 percent decrease.