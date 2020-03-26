GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The scheduled March 27 groundbreaking ceremony for a new Residence Hall at Stockton University Atlantic City has been postponed following state guidelines to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Plans will continue for the demolition of the Eldredge Building and construction of a new six-story residence hall at Atlantic and Providence avenues, near Stockton Atlantic City. Demolition of the Eldredge Building is projected for summer 2020. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2020. The target completion date is fall 2022.
The project is a public-private partnership with the Atlantic City Development Corporation, (AC Devco), the nonprofit organization that is developing the Gateway area, which currently includes Stockton University Atlantic City and South Jersey Gas headquarters. The Stockton campus opened in fall 2018 and includes an academic building, residence hall and parking garage.
A new date has not been scheduled for the groundbreaking.
