Stockton responds to petition, ASL joins the university’s department of language

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After a ten-month-long battle, members and friends of the deaf community celebrated a victory at the end of the fall 2018 semester, when Stockton University announced American Sign Language was to become a world language offered by its School of Arts and Humanities rather than remain a branch of the health sciences department.
ASL is the fourth most popular language studied at the university level. However, despite its increasing popularity on college campuses, ASL has been available in only a single course section at Stockton. While students expressed interest in taking the class, the offering of one section per semester made it difficult to access.
For those who took the course, gaining language credits presented an even greater challenge. The university recognized ASL as a category of science, rather than as a world language.
While some have expressed disappointment in Stockton’s ASL program over the years, it was not until 21-year-old deaf student Jenna Finan began advocating for her school to make a change that university officials recognized the opportunity and took action.
In September 2017, when Finan transferred to Stockton from Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, she knew she would be stepping into quite a different college atmosphere. But she also knew that with the help of her fellow students and faculty, significant improvements could be made to deaf-related courses, even at a predominately “hearing” school.
“When ASL was under health sciences and had a prerequisite of audiology classes, ASL would be looked at under a microscope and from a health or “speech disorder” perspective,” Finan said. “ASL can be used in all work, not just in the medical field.”
In just her second semester on campus, Finan looked to her adviser, Sara Nović, who suggested they create an online petition for an ASL department change. Finan posted the petition, “American Sign Language Offered as a Language at Stockton University,” on change.org, open for any student to sign.
“When you are deaf or have a disability, it can be hard to see yourself represented in the professional world,” Finan says. “I am really lucky to have met Sara ... we came to Stockton at the same time, and I really think that was fate. Without her, none of this would have been possible.”
The petition was intended to prove to Stockton’s administration that ASL could be a relevant course of study for all students, and that it should be joined with other world languages such as French and German. The petition was gaining local recognition, and before long, news of Finan and Nović’s venture began spreading not only around Stockton’s campus, but to people all over the world.
A few weeks after launching the petition, renowned deaf news media series “The Daily Moth” contacted Finan for an interview. Finan was able to speak with the show’s host, Alex Abenchuchan, on an episode that now has over 70,000 views.
“When the petition and the Daily Moth interview were floating around Facebook and Instagram, the deaf community really came through,” Finan said. “People from all over the globe signed.”
In December 2018, almost a year after teaming up with Nović, Finan finally received the email that so many had been awaiting. With nearly 6,000 signatures, Finan was told Stockton would be moving ASL to the School of Arts and Humanities, with a total of four classes offered.
“I am so happy that even though there are not many deaf people at Stockton, our voices were still heard by the administration,” Finan said.
In addition, Stockton offered Finan the opportunity to join ASL professor Amy Andersen as a teaching assistant for her new intermediate level class in the spring 2019 semester. She, Andersen and the local deaf community are excited the language is now something all students can learn and enjoy.
But her work is not stopping there. When talking about her plans for advocacy in deaf-related programs, Finan said she hopes Stockton’s interpreting and deaf studies programs will also blossom in time.
“So many students are interested in these types of programs. ... I would love to see Stockton become a pioneer,” says Finan. “I am proud of myself for seeing this all come to fruition, but this was not a singular battle. Seeing people from all different majors and departments support the petition really made me proud to call myself a Stockton student.”