GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — This summer a group of students of marine science at Stockton University had the chance to get out of the lecture hall and get real world experience on the water.
The students assisted in a project to use sonar scan technology to map the site of the Battle of Chestnut Neck, where American and British troops fought 240 years ago during the Revolutionary War.
The Battle of Chestnut Neck happened on the Mullica River near Port Republic. American privateers had been using the area as a base to launch attacks against British ships, and on Oct, 6, 1778, a fleet of seven British ships attacked the port, retrieved a small amount of supplies and torched the settlement.
“Real life experience and these projects are more important than a classroom, but you need both to get a degree,” said Stephen Nagiewicz, the professor who led the project. “There are very few colleges or universities in the United States where students get to conserve an anchor from the Revolutionary War or work to get a shipwreck placed on the national historic register.”
The students assisted in the restoration of an anchor recovered from the battle site. The anchor was retrieved from a wreck known as the Bead Wreck, because glass beads were recovered from it.
The researchers hope the sonar scan project will help get the Phoel Wreck, named after the professor who originally discovered it, put in the national historic register.
“The National Parks has a national registry of historic shipwrecks, so the whole area of the battle is listed as a historic district, but we’re trying to prove that these shipwrecks were actually the ships that were sunk as part of that battle.”