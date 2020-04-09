GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Police Department has welcomed its newest member to the agency, a 4-year-old golden retriever named Freya.

Freya and Stockton police Lt. Tracy Stuart were supposed to start the State Police Canine Academy on March 16 for a 14-week class, but it was postponed, said Diane D’Amico, spokeswoman for the college.

To get a head start, the two are training locally, focusing on imprinting odors of explosive compounds, which will be learned at the academy.

— CJ Fairfield

