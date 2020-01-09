Four schoolchildren saw their artwork professionally published on holiday cards sent by Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law. The annual holiday art contest encourages students to engage in the arts and underscores Cooper Levenson’s support of charities in the communities it serves. The cards were sent to 4,000 clients and friends of the firm.
Winners were chosen from the hundreds of entries submitted:
1. Kenya McReynolds, an eighth-grader from the Egg Harbor City School District
2. Jenna Vivadelli, a fifth-grader from the Hammonton Public School District
3. Joana Andujar, a fifth-grader from the Pleasantville Public School District
4. Maya Krijt, a seventh-grader from the Evesham Township School District
Students receive a $50 gift card and a cupcake party for their classes. The students’ teachers also receive a $100 gift card to use for art supplies. Both students and teachers will be honored at upcoming Board of Education meetings.
The holiday cards noted that, in lieu of corporate gifts, the Atlantic City office will contribute to Let Us Eat, Please, an organization that feeds hungry families in the region.
Let Us Eat, Please was created by the late James L. Cooper, founding partner of Cooper Levenson. Just after his 82nd birthday, he formed the organization after he learned from his daughter, a teacher, about the effects of hunger on the one in five children who regularly attend school hungry. Last summer, through this grassroots, volunteer-driven effort and area schools, 810 families and their 2,300 children received a 30-pound box of groceries every two weeks, at no cost.
Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Nevada and New York. For more information, see cooperlevenson.com.
