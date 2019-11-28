GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Creek Business Leaders of America visited Seashore Gardens Living Center to provide a technology tutorial. The students worked one-on-one with residents to answer questions about their phones, tablets and other technology.

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. For more information, see seashoregardens.org.

