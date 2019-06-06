Students use water bottles to create art

We started this project about a month ago with students and staff collecting empty water bottles (led by our student council) as part of a schoolwide art project in the style of glass artist Dale Chihuly. Students and staff then painted their water bottles any design they wanted using analogous colors. We then cut the dry painted water bottles to look like flowers. During the week of May 6 we attached the water bottle flower sculptures to our Smithville Garden fence. Not only is this an art project, but the garden is part of our school culture, a continuation of our Earth Day celebration, and a kickoff event for our Smithville Green Team project.
On Friday, May 10, our staff dressed in green and began attaching our water bottles to the garden. Working throughout the day, students in kindergarten through 6th grade participated in the project to attach water bottles to the garden.