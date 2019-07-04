School's out — the kids are in! The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a summer fun story hour Wednesday morning, June 26, for ages 3-7. The group made jellyfish for a summer-themed storytime.
The summer fun story hour program runs 10 a.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 14; registration is required. The Galloway library branch is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).