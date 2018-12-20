Surfrider Foundation and Sustainable Downbeach are doing their part

The South Jersey Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, along with the Sustainable Downbeach Green Team, have been at the forefront of dedicated and tireless advocacy for plastics use reduction, litter abatement and education. In recognition of their efforts, a small contingent from these active groups traveled to Trenton last week to receive the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award in the category of Healthy and Sustainable Communities.
Diane Birkbeck, Monica Coffey, Steve Jasiecki, Beth Kwart, Meaghan Netherby and Longport Mayor Nick Russo made the trip to receive this award, representing both groups. This award was acknowledged to represent the many members and volunteers of Surfrider and Sustainable Downbeach, as well as the members of various city councils, boards and the general public who want to make a difference.
South Jersey Surfrider members, particularly Beth Kwart, seem to be everywhere at once; speaking at council meetings, before civic groups, tabling at events, conducting cleanup events on beaches and back bays, in schools and testifying before government officials at many levels. Steve Jasiecki’s photography and graphic designs have appeared statewide concerning these issues. The efforts of both groups have paid off, with the first plastic bag fee action taken in Longport, with the co-operation of Russo and the Longport commissioners.
Ventnor has instituted a fee on plastic bags, now in effect also. The issue of banning mass releases of balloons has been raised higher by these groups, and several towns have either enacted ordinances, created resolutions or have bans in progress. Surfrider and Sustainable Downbeach have rather successfully presented the link between plastic litter and the dangerous issues it creates, choking marine, air and land creatures and eventually winding up back in our own food supply. Despite a torrent of propaganda from industry lobbyists, the facts are that plastics just keep breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces, and are causing far more problems than the temporary conveniences for which they were created. Surfrider, Sustainable Downbeach and many other groups will continue to fight for plastics reduction and litter abatement by working to show alternatives to plastic bags, straws, balloons, polystyrene foam, etc.
Other programs presented through the Surfrider chapter are the Ocean Friendly Gardens initiative and the Ocean Friendly Restaurant program. Ocean Friendly Gardens teaches residents and landscapers how appropriate native plantings can help to mitigate climate change and stormwater damage, create and maintain crucial pollinator habitat, add aesthetic charm and lessen the use of chemicals around the home and yard. The Ocean Friendly Restaurant program recognizes restaurants that use only reusable tableware, do not use polystyrene foam products, no plastic bags or plastic beverage containers, straws only upon request and often more options and discounts toward more sustainable business and environmental practices.
Many members of Surfrider are not surfers at all, but have a deep and abiding love for a clean ocean and beaches, healthy fish and all creatures including humans. You can learn ways to support Surfrider efforts at southjersey.surfrider.org and follow Sustainable Downbeach efforts and advertised events. For that matter, check with Go Green Galloway as well, by the contact information below, to find a wide variety of ways to help out and support these many worthy and active efforts.
