Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

SustainableEHC plans orchid, container garden presentations

Beth Davis

Beth Davis of Waldor Orchids of Linwood will lecture at the third installation of SustainableEHC’s Spring Environmental Series on Tuesday, May 7.

 Nanette LoBiondo Galloway / submitted

Contact: , 609-457-2514

Waldor Orchids presents at next SustainableEHC

Spring Environmental Series event

EGG HARBOR CITY — Award-winning Waldor Orchids of Linwood will be featured in the third installation of SustainableEHC’s annual Spring Environmental Series being held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at City Hall, 500 London Ave.

Third-generation orchid grower Beth Davis will present Orchids Are Different, But Not Difficult. She will share information about how exotic orchids can be easy to grow and provide tips on developing great orchid culture.

Waldor, a family-owned business since 1925, is one of the largest exhibitors at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Davis, who has worked in the Waldor greenhouses for more than 20 years, chaired Waldor’s Flower Show exhibition for four years, serves on the Monroe Township Environmental Commission and chairs the township’s green team, Sustainable Monroe Township.

The presentation will emphasize transplanting, grooming and re-potting orchids.

A limited number of orchids, priced from $18-40, will be available for purchase just in time for Mother’s Day gift-giving.

For the final program in the series, on Tuesday, May 28, Atlantic County master gardener horticulture manager Belinda Chester and columnist for The Current, will give an overview of gardening in small spaces, focusing on vegetable gardening in containers, raised beds and vertical gardening. A "Pot Party,” which includes planting your own container garden, will be held in Peace Pilgrim Park following the presentation. Plants and soil will be available, but you must bring your own pot.

Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Register your attendance at sustainableehc.org/events.html.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.