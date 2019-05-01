SustainableEHC plans orchid, container garden presentations

Contact: , 609-457-2514
Waldor Orchids presents at next SustainableEHC
Spring Environmental Series event
EGG HARBOR CITY — Award-winning Waldor Orchids of Linwood will be featured in the third installation of SustainableEHC’s annual Spring Environmental Series being held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at City Hall, 500 London Ave.
Third-generation orchid grower Beth Davis will present Orchids Are Different, But Not Difficult. She will share information about how exotic orchids can be easy to grow and provide tips on developing great orchid culture.
Waldor, a family-owned business since 1925, is one of the largest exhibitors at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Davis, who has worked in the Waldor greenhouses for more than 20 years, chaired Waldor’s Flower Show exhibition for four years, serves on the Monroe Township Environmental Commission and chairs the township’s green team, Sustainable Monroe Township.
The presentation will emphasize transplanting, grooming and re-potting orchids.
A limited number of orchids, priced from $18-40, will be available for purchase just in time for Mother’s Day gift-giving.
For the final program in the series, on Tuesday, May 28, Atlantic County master gardener horticulture manager Belinda Chester and columnist for The Current, will give an overview of gardening in small spaces, focusing on vegetable gardening in containers, raised beds and vertical gardening. A "Pot Party,” which includes planting your own container garden, will be held in Peace Pilgrim Park following the presentation. Plants and soil will be available, but you must bring your own pot.
Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Register your attendance at sustainableehc.org/events.html.