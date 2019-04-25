SustainableEHC plans Tree Summit

EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will be holding a Tree Summit, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave., to discuss and share information about the city’s tree canopy.
Following the removal of more than 75 mature trees to accommodate new streetscape projects, green team members are holding the summit to discuss how the city can restore its tree canopy by planting new street trees and share information about how residents can obtain free native trees to plant on their properties.
“The city is known for its tree lined streets,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said. “It’s important to maintain the city’s character, enable wildlife to have a home in native trees, and assist homeowners with the cost of energy by planting shade trees in the right location.”
The prior City Council administration removed all the street trees during streetscape projects over the last five years and did not replace them. The recently-seated City Council has changed how the city conducts its streetscape projects and will maintain existing tree cover to the greatest extent possible and only remove trees that are diseased or dangerous, Galloway said.
“This is good news for those who enjoy the beauty mature trees provide, but even better news for residents who reap the benefits of having tree-lined streets and shade trees that reduce their home energy costs,” Galloway said. “It will also help the city get the most bang for the buck when planning new street improvement projects.”
The summit will include a preview of the city’s most recent Community Forestry Management Plan prepared by forester Ron Farr of Farr Forestry Services of Newfoundland. The grant-funded study details how the city should maintain its tree canopy over the next several years. Having the CFMP enables the city to apply for new grants to fund future tree plantings and maintenance.
The city was the recipient of a $30,000 grant to replace the 109 street trees lost in the freak derecho storm of 2012. Beautiful new trees, many of them native species, have been planted at the rear of Lincoln Park, Charles L. Spragg School and along New York Avenue leading to Cedar Creek High School. The city is currently within the two-year maintenance period and will be eligible to apply for new grants after the maintenance period ends.
The summit will also include an overview of how Atlantic City Electric, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, trims trees to ensure the safety of its delivery system and its workers. Ken Mosca, the company’s liaison for local government and community relations, and Brittany Peterson of the Vegetation Management group, will share information about the electrical power grid delivery system and how important it is to plant the right tree in the right location.
Finally, the green team will share information about an Arbor Day Foundation program that can provide free trees to residents, along with an interactive online application that helps residents cite a pre-approved tree species on their property that provides the greatest energy savings.
Refreshments will be served. The summit is free, but registration is required.
The summit is the second in a series of free programs in the green team’s third annual Spring Environmental Series.
Upcoming programs include caring for orchids with third generation orchid grower Beth Davis of Waldor Orchids of Linwood on May 7, the Tuesday before Mother’s Day. A limited number of orchid plants will be available for purchase ($18-40).
For the final program in the series on Tuesday, May 28, Atlantic County Master Gardener Horticulture Manager Belinda Chester will give an overview of gardening in small spaces, focusing on vegetable gardening in containers, raised beds and vertical gardening. A “Pot Party,” which includes planting your own container garden, will be held in Peace Pilgrim Park following the presentation. Plants and soil will be available, but you must bring your own pot. All events start at 6:30 p.m. at Egg Harbor City Hall.
Register for all events at www.sustainableehc.org/events or call 609-457-2514 for more information.