EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, is seeking new members to help “green” the city and plan events and activities for 2020.
Anyone interested in participating in activities that provide residents with a clean and healthy environment is invited to attend the next green team meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Hall, 500 London Ave. Monthly meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
For more information, call 609-965-5681, see sustainableehc.org or Facebook at Sustainable EHC.
