SustainableEHC Spring Environmental Series

EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will host its third annual Spring Environmental Series, which includes four free sessions in April and May.
“We are delighted to be able to provide valuable information about how to preserve the city’s fragile environment, but also have a little fun along the way,” said Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway.
The lineup of events includes:
• Talking Trash with the ACUA, April 9 — Recycle this, trash that. Learn what’s up with the new recycling regulations and what’s prompting the changes.
• Tree Summit, April 30 — Discuss how to preserve the city’s street trees and plant new trees on your property through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy Program. Representatives of Atlantic City Electric will discuss procedures for trimming and removing trees along service lines, and forester Ron Farr will present the city’s Community Forestry Management Plan.
• Caring for Orchids, May 7 — Third-generation orchid grower Beth Davis of Waldor Orchids of Linwood will give tips on creating great orchid culture and provide a hands-on potting demonstration. Orchids will be available for purchase ($18-40) perfect for Mother’s Day gift giving.
• Container and Small Space Gardening, May 28 — Belinda Chester of the Atlantic County Master Gardener program will provide information about how to create great gardens in small spaces. Second half of the program includes a Pot Party in Peace Pilgrim Park, weather permitting. Bring a 10- to 12-inch pot for planting. We’ll provide the rest.
All events will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave. Light refreshments and giveaways.
The events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register today at SustainableEHC.org, on the Sustainable EHC Facebook page or call 609-457-2514 for more information.