Take a walk in the rain, part three — Go Green Galloway

So, if you’ve witnessed firsthand the macro and micro effects of rain and flooding, you should be able to appreciate the importance of improving stormwater management. When we talk about “green” or sustainable infrastructure, we are talking about using mostly natural processes to divert, sequester, percolate, evaporate and purify water without sending it into our public infrastructure and waterways.
We are about to turn another corner toward improving public water quality, recharging aquifers and lessening flash flooding. The New Jersey Senate and Assembly have joined similar actions in other states and municipalities in crafting the Clean Stormwater, Flood Reduction Act, Senate S1073/Assembly A2694. The act would enable the formation of stormwater utilities, by resolution or ordinance, in municipalities, counties and regional utilities authorities. The clear intention of this legislation is for the general public, as well as planners, engineers, environmental commissioners, planning boards, zoning boards and other government agencies to learn about and incorporate natural means and green infrastructure as the preferred methods of managing stormwater and nonpoint source runoff pollution.
Actually, that is the easiest part. The harder part is that fees could be assessed for noncompliant construction and also for existing nonconforming properties and techniques. This is where the rain drops meet the pavement! If a property is assessed to have excessive impervious coverage percentage without sufficient measures to manage the stormwater runoff, they can be assessed fees to go toward repairing and replacing public infrastructure. Credits can be earned and technical assistance arranged for implementing green infrastructure improvements. Agricultural and horticultural operations, properties of a certain size and some others are currently exempt from the fees, though certainly encouraged to use best practices in stormwater and runoff pollution management.
Please look up this legislation. This is a no-nonsense approach, facing up to some of the most widespread, difficult and expensive problems in our vulnerable coastal, tidal-affected and wetlands-intensive area. Again, the individual property owners can avoid problems by adhering to new construction stormwater management techniques, improving soil health, having a “no net loss” tree removal plan, minimizing hardscaping and impervious cover, and by creating catchment features and green infrastructure to eliminate or reduce runoff. Landscape designers and contractors, builders and property managers need to be both educated and consulted about reducing or eliminating herbicides and pesticides, installing native plants, bushes and trees, and creating rain gardens, green roofs, berms, porous surfaces, noncompacted open space and smaller, smarter lawns. At the same time, we have to be educated about the problems of standing water that we create in pools, fish ponds, puddles and property structures, to minimize mosquito breeding areas. No one wants to pay more fees, but our taxes will continue to be high and higher yet to pay for continual flood damage, infrastructure repairs, emergency services, etc., unless we all push toward remedies ourselves.
“Take A Walk In The Rain!” is a metaphor for being aware of precipitation and flood water around usm how it moves or doesn’t move and how the whole interconnected web of natural systems come into play to mitigate these problematic situations. So, study how your watershed reacts to flash flooding, opening up ancient pathways that may have been paved or built over, now running roughshod over land areas, into basements and places seldom touched before. Learn how baseflow water beneath your feet normally replenishes streams in a more orderly and purified manner if we can get stormwater to percolate down to it, slowly and naturally.