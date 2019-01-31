Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Take a walk in the rain

Go Green Galloway
Buy Now
Submitted

I am writing this after taking a walk around our property in the pouring rain. It is after a fairly hard freeze.

I have been waiting for this scenario for a while now, for a reason. I was checking on the condition of our “stormwater infrastructure.” I am glad to report that conditions and performance are just about where I want them.

Let me explain:

Forty-six years ago, my wife, Barbara, and I bought this house in a little five-house subdivision at the low end of a muddy, unpaved dead end street. We could have picked any of the houses at that time, they were all the same price; but we liked the one with a view to the woods on one side. Peaceful and quiet, gradually our wonderful new neighbors started to buy the other original four homes and then more were built on the street. Then came the paving of the street! Suddenly, any runoff from other properties, and the sheet flow of the asphalt, was fast-tracked in a torrent down to that low end of the street, right smack into our side and back yards. Yikes! Our introduction to stormwater management.

Since that time, we got some eventual grading help from the township and have carefully researched how to manage not only waters from other sources coming in, but also how to keep our own water safely on our property without flooding our basement or contributing to community stormwater and pollution loads. We also learned a lot about the role of swales, rain gardens, native plants, soil health, mulching, composting, rain barrels, downspout fittings, chemical-free yard maintenance and balancing the use of lawn space.

When I took my walk in the rain today, the side rain garden was happily receiving the water piped over from the main roof downspout, while mitigating water from a compacted utility road just past our fence line. The back yard, with excellent plant layering and soil structure now, showed no signs of puddling, only infiltration and sequestration by the native plants, bushes, trees and our beautiful and absorptive moss lawn. Right around the house, the rain barrels are closed for the winter, but bypass pipes send the water to more rain garden swales. The front, facing the street, where runoff usually would occur, is quiet against the street water racing by. Lined with absorptive bushes, tall native grass clumps and leaf-mulched flower beds, there is no water that gets past. A strip of crushed stone provides parking space between yard and street, as well as some absorption of that street flow. The only thing I want to change is the sheet flow from our concrete driveway into the street, by cutting in a diversion trough, sending that water into adjacent flower beds before any water hits the street.

I will be following up on this topic, not so much about my own experience, but how we all, as a community, can help to solve some of our stormwater runoff, flood vulnerability, erosion and waterway pollution problems. Much of this can be done, sustainably, by some simple methods. You must know, though, that there are hard choices being made about future planning requirements to deal not only with stormwater runoff, water pollution and debris, but also in resiliency, emergency services, public infrastructure and the restoration of lands to be more in tune with natural processes.

In the meantime, take a walk in the rain, see where the water flows from and then, where it goes .

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.