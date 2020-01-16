GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Dylan Krawiec, a freshman at Cedar Creek High School, celebrated his 15th birthday Monday, Dec. 30, by delivering more than 500 pairs of socks and slippers to residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center. His community service project, Socks and Slippers for Seniors, was inspired by a conversation with his mother, Heather Westenberger, LPN, a nurse at Seashore Gardens.
“A family had donated clothing around Thanksgiving and we were putting together outfits for residents in need when we realized that many of them needed new socks or slippers,” said Heather. “I mentioned it to my son, Dylan, and he decided to take it on as part of ‘Cedar Creek Gives Back’ program. He set up a Facebook Group page and shared it with friends and family.”
The donations came pouring in, including from as far away as California, Idaho and Arizona. Seashore Gardens also held a Dress Down Day, in exchange for donations of slippers and socks. In less than a month’s time, contributions of more than 500 slippers and socks filled five huge totes in the Westenberger family home, far surpassing Dylan’s goals.
“It’s been a truly wonderful experience for Dylan,” said Heather, who introduced him to many of the residents at Seashore Gardens on Dress Down Day. “He is excited about it and doesn’t want to stop with this donation.”
Dylan now plans to expand the project next holiday season by starting earlier and including other nearby homes for the elderly.
The Seashore Gardens Living Center is located at 22 West Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.