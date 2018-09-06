GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Teenagers, residents and staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center came together for an intergenerational talent show Aug. 13 that marked the culmination of the 2018 Summer Sizzlers Youth Program. Performers played musical instruments, danced, sang and performed skits.
The teens have been working and volunteering all summer as part of the Summer Sizzlers Youth Program. They’ve had a chance to interact with the residents as they have helped with activities. The talent show was an opportunity for the students and the seniors to celebrate a successful program.
SGLC Executive Director Janice Cambron created the idea for the Summer Sizzlers Youth Program, which started in 2001.
“I know how hard it is to get 14 to 16-year-olds to come and visit,” she said. “But I knew this would be a positive experience for them as well as our residents, and it would help with employment references and volunteerism for college applications.”
SGLC Director of Recreation Missy Rundio worked with Cambron to put together the youth program, which won Innovative Program of the Year from Leading Age NJ.
“Over the time the students will spend with the residents they will socialize, exchanging stories and finding interest in the life experiences of the other group,” said Rundio, who supervises the program. “At the end of the program, we find that both the residents and the students have very favorable things to say about the experience.”