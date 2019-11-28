GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly Craft with Company DIY crafting for adults on Thursday, Nov. 14. For November, the project was a Thanksgiving centerpiece craft.
You can go to the library for unique craft fun the second Thursday of every month. The group will next meet for holiday crafting fun 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. The evening programs are free, however, as space is limited, registration is required. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. Crafts are subject to change.
The township library branch is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
