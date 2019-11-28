The Bucket Fillers for the Month for September at the Charles L. Spragg School, selected by their classroom teachers and being recognized for exemplifying the trait of Respect: Emilia Castonguay, Zee-lana Martinez, Jordan Gonzalez, Lyric Schwarzenbach, Timothy Gauntt, E’Siyah Collier, Alanna Ford, Laura Castonguay, Karrise Jackson, Eric Chen, Trent Harris, Owen Perez, Lucy Castro, Yaileen Luna-Diaz, Emaan Ahmed, Timothy Sours, Jeremiah Allen-Downing, Faith Morciglio, Talia Friedel and, missing from the photo, Hannah Zipfel.
