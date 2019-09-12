Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Salt hay was a valuable commodity to Galloway Township farmers. It required no maintenance, only to be harvested. Farmers used it themselves for livestock feed and bedding but it also brought in much needed hard cash from buyers inland who also used it. In this photo from the mid-1940s, Charles W. Weber, of Weekstown, brings in a load on his old barge that was built in Port Republic, back when shipbuilding was still going on there.That's him on the hay wagon. In his late 70s, he was the last farmer to harvest hay the old way. The garvey in the foreground pulled the barge. On the barge you can see the tiny cabin, with a woodstove chimney, where workers would spend the nights while in the meadows. At the other end of the barge was a small stable for the horses. Between these two structures the hay was piled, up to ten tons.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in to see the Galloway of yesteryear in photos and artifacts.
