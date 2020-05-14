051420_gal_history Christian Lampe's home 2nd ave. Absecon Highlands

Christian Lampe emigrated from Denmark in 1873, but didn't settle down in Absecon Highlands until he built this home in 1906. The 1920 census shows his wife and all six of his adult children, plus two grand-kids, living here on Second Avenue with him. They all listed their occupation as "musician."

 Sarah Snow / Provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Christian Lampe emigrated from Denmark in 1873, but didn't settle down in Absecon Highlands until he built this home in 1906. The 1920 census shows his wife and all six of his adult children, plus two grand-kids, living here on Second Avenue with him. They all listed their occupation as "musician."

Tags

Load comments