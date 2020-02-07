The Pomona train station was located along the current Atlantic City Line rail bed, on the west side of Pomona Avenue near the intersection of English Creek Road.
At the time of this photo, circa 1900, it was owned by the West Jersey and Seashore Rail Road, Atlantic Division; railroads changed hands frequently in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Leaving Camden, the train made stops at Hammonton, De Costa, Elwood, Egg Harbor City, Germania, Pomona, Doughty, and Absecon before arriving in Atlantic City near Florida Avenue. Some stops were just a platform but the Pomona Station was considered a major stop because it handled freight, passengers and mail.
All are welcome to the museum, any Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.