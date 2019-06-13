You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

The Stanwood Tree

June 2nd was very special. The Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway, along with the community, joined together to celebrate the late Jane Stanwood — wife, mother, librarian and moms club member, with a lovely tree dedication right outside the Galloway Library where she worked. Father Tom from our Lady of Perpetual Help blessed the beautiful weeping redbud tree, Mayor Coppola proclaimed the day in her name and Club President Melissa J. Collesano expressed Jane's importance in the community and as a mother of three. Vice President Anneliese Hartz took a moment to read a poem so very fitting for Jane's immediate family, but as we looked around, we could see her family was made up of so many more.

We thank Galloway Library for the beautiful tree plaque and Galloway Nursery for the tree itself. A loving hug to Hap Stanwood (Galloway resident) and his children, William, Matt and Laura, for giving our club their blessing to see this through. Hap, you are a wonderful father and it's admirable seeing you share the values you set with Jane with your children still today. They are her legacy.

We are a better community because of the good people in it and Jane was one of them. You can visit Jane's tree on the side of the Galloway Library. "May her memory bloom on forever."

