Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
The VanSant shipyard was started in 1825 on Nacote Creek by Nickolas VanSant, on the "yacht basin," along Riverside Drive.
In the photo, Capt. Van Saint's home is to the left, Meeting House Ditch is to the right and Duck house is in the left foreground, Port Republic.
Nick's son Joel was the only one of his seven sons to continue shipbuilding. The other six went into the ministry. Joel's son Samuel and his two sons continued work into the late 1800s. Sloops, ketches, catboats and coastal schooners were all built here. The last ship built is said to be the Mattie Porter, a two-masted schooner. By 1900 the days of the sailing ship were over; the VanSants were working on shipyards in Atlantic City.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open to everyone on all Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.