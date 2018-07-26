The New Millennium Production Company, the summer theater program of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, will present the musical comedy "The Wedding Singer" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 26, 27 and 28, at the Absegami High School Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.
Based on the New Line Cinema film starring Adam Sandler, "The Wedding Singer" takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. It's 1985, and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.
"The Wedding Singer" was written by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
Playing the role of Robbie is Absegami senior Coby Alavez, with Oakcrest senior Colin Luderitz and Absegami sophomore Connor Morrissey as Robbie’s band mates Sammy and George. Playing Julia is Absegami senior Sydney Mullin, with Courtney Jones, Tom Burgel, Makayla Baggstrom and Chloe Verderber playing the other featured leading roles.
Rounding out the cast are Rebekah Allebach, Amari Anaya, Andrea Brandt, Madison Davila, Michelle Delemarre, Sara Duran, Olivia Edmonds, Irenonsen Eigbe, Sarah Goodrich, Sydney Groen, Jack Hall, Gracie Harris, Rebecca Hennessy, April Kachnic, Morgan Kahn, Maria Lorge, Scarlet McCourt, Andrew Ngo, Lia Opperman, Madelyn Palmentieri, Dakota Palumbo, Billy Platt, Elijah Robertson, Sunrose Rousnee, Jai-Lei Schisler, Breana Smail and Bryan Wright.
The production is under the direction of Absegami High School drama teacher Chip Garrison, Oakcrest High School drama director Kim Tunney and Cedar Creek drama director John Stephan, with musical direction by Galloway Township Middle School teacher Brian Conover, choreography by Kim Tunney and set and lighting design by Peter Avagliano.
“The kids have been working so hard on the show,” Garrison said. “This summer program is such an amazing opportunity for the kids to not only work in the theater but to work side by side with the students of the other two high schools in the district. We are one of the only programs where the three schools work together, and it is so gratifying to see these kids all work together and become an important part of each other’s lives and high school careers.”
General admission tickets for the production are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased on the night of each performance at the door.