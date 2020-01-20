Did you know that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970? The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has been studying the numbers across the continent for more than half a century — supplementing its research with data from various birding organizations — and the story has become steadily worse over those years. The total population of birds living in the U.S. and Canada has declined by approximately 30% in the past five decades. And it’s not only rare birds disappearing. The losses come from more than 500 species, including many of our most familiar and best-loved local birds, including juncos (down 168 million), white-throated sparrows (down 93 million) and red-winged blackbirds (down 92 million).
While the reasons for the decline are complex, the lab offers seven simple actions any citizen can take to give our birds a chance to rebound. You can go to their website for more details about these actions, but here’s a brief overview:
1. Make your windows safer. Especially when flushed by predators or sudden noises, backyard birds often fly into closed windows and break their necks — they misread the window’s reflections as escape habitat. To limit these sad events, leave your screens up through winter or mark the windows with paint, decals, or string to break up the reflections.
2. Keep cats indoors. Cats are the second greatest cause of bird mortality (only habitat loss kills more birds). Every year our current population of 110 million cats kills an estimated 2.6 billion birds.
3. Reduce your lawn by adding native plants to your landscape. The bigger your lawn, the more useless an area it is to birds. And non-native plants that dominate many (if not most) home landscapes are also generally worthless to birds. Native plants are the base of our local songbirds’ food web since caterpillars and other plant-eating insects are by far the most important source of food for baby birds and those insects cannot digest non-native plants. If you like having chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, bluebirds, woodpeckers and others visit your yard, you should be helping them feed their young by growing native plants.
4. Avoid using pesticides on your property: More than 1 billion pounds of pesticides are applied in the United States each year. These materials weaken and kill birds directly and indirectly. You can also support legislative efforts to ban glyphosate, neonicotinoids and many other chemicals that are also human carcinogens.
5. Buy shade-grown coffee: Three quarters of the world’s coffee is grown in open sun on plantations where other trees have been cleared and pesticides and fertilizers are usually used. Shade-grown coffee plantations leave more natural and protective forest canopy around their coffee trees and help migratory birds that winter in the tropics by providing them shelter and food those other trees supply. Look for a certification of “Bird Friendly Coffee” from the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center on the coffee package.
6. Protect our planet from plastics: Plastic waste permeates our land and our seas, a self-inflicted wound by humans and a disaster for birds as well. Birds and other animals digest these materials when they mistake them for food and can even by strangled or trapped by them to die of starvation. Recycle plastics when possible, purchase reusable items, and advocate for bans on single-use plastic bags, plastic bottles, Styrofoam, single-use utensils, single-use straws, and other wasteful materials.
7. Watch birds, share what you see, and inspire others to do the same. “What is the extinction of a condor,” the naturalist Robert Pyle has asked, “to a child who has never seen a wren?” To add to the gathering of data about bird populations, you can participate in E-Bird, Cornell’s Project FeederWatch, and any of our local Christmas Bird Counts (in Barnegat, Tuckerton, Oceanville, Mizpah, Marmora, Cumberland County, Cape May County, and several other South Jersey areas). To learn birds better, you can join the volunteer-led bird walks at the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.
Any of these actions can help contribute to a rebound in bird numbers. Their survival is a keystone indicator of whether or not we can be Earth stewards and partners in ecosystem sustainability.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
